Natural disasters like tornadoes, hurricanes, storms, flooding, and wildfires, often bring out the best in people, as strangers reach out to help others in need. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a crisis also brings out contractors taking advantage of those who have already been victimized. B…
While the American Press offices are closed due to damages from Hurricane Laura, a digital copy of our editions are available every day for free at www.americanpress.com.
Beauregard Electric officials said Friday that restoration efforts being performed throughout their seven-parish service area will be “a marathon, not a sprint.”
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the deaths of two Vernon Parish men on Friday, who reportedly died while removing debris and succumbed to heat-related injuries.
The US Army Corps of Engineers is the resource for free tarps through Operation Blue Roof. Calcasieu residents are eligible. To apply, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit www.usace.army.mil/blueroof.
WALKER -- Barbe High School is getting a big boost to its recovery efforts from Walker High, located just outside of Baton Rouge.
