Beam column: Electrical power changes lives

LAFAYETTE — The absence of electrical power in much of Calcasieu Parish three weeks because of Hurricane Laura has brought back memories of my pre-teen years when I spent my summers in Cameron Parish, my birthplace.
A.P. Welch Sr., my grandfather, had a two-story home in the Oak Grove Community south of Creole along Louisiana 82. I spent part of my summers there and also with my aunt, Wynona Welch, who lived in Leesburg, which is now the town of Cameron.
Aunt Nona, as everyone called her, was on the ration board during World War II and was longtime parish registrar of voters, a political post my grandfather held before her.
Pete Henry had a grocery store in downtown Leesburg, and my aunt had a charge account there that I used quite often. Henry gave me a five-dollar bill when I first arrived every summer, and that was enough money in those days to get me the goodies I wanted.
Electric power hadn’t made its way into Cameron in those years. Nine out of 10 rural homes were without electric service as late as the mid-1930s, according to the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).
“The farmer milked his cows by hand in the dim light of a kerosene lantern. His wife was a slave to the wood range and washboard,” the association said.
I remember reading with the help of what folks in those days were calling coal oil lamps. My grandfather’s house was warmed with what were called potbelly coal-burning wood stoves.
Water came from wells and cisterns, large tanks that stored rainwater collected from roofs. Hand pumps that had to be primed with water got the water to places where it was needed. I remember there was a hand pump in my grandfather’s kitchen.
There was no indoor plumbing in those days, and outhouses were prevalent throughout rural areas. The Sears-Roebuck catalog was often used for toilet tissue, and you can imagine how tough that was.
My grandfather had what was called a two-seater outhouse. Stacey McLeod in a story for Cottage Life Magazine said the traditional seater outhouses have two holes for different-sized behinds, “a bigger one for adult bottoms and a smaller one for kids.”
Rural folks butchered cattle and hogs for meat, and everyone had a smoke house for bacon. So when you see smoked bacon in today’s store refrigerators, that is where it got its name.
There were no washing machines and women boiled bed sheets and other clothes in huge iron pots. I remember seeing them moving the bed clothes around in those pots with long wooden poles because the clothes were too hot to touch.
Some folks had rubber hot water bottles used at the foot of beds at night to keep their feet warm. Iron kitchen stoves burned wood for cooking.
Corn and cotton were big crops in those days. I remember the first time I picked cotton with a long white sack. There wasn’t much cotton in that sack at the end of the day and I only made a quarter. It was the last time I picked cotton.
I remember one day when we shucked ears of corn that filled a small barn. It was used for food and to feed chickens.
Everyone had his or her Saturday night ritual. My uncle C.B. Welch always went to Creole where there was drinking and dancing at Hebert’s Dance Hall. The few times I went there, it was obvious everyone was having a grand time.
Most Saturday nights were spent sitting on my grandfather’s front porch listening to the Grand Ole Opry from Nashville, Tenn. Radios were the major source of entertainment those days, and I remember hearing some of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fire-side chats during World War II.
Sitting on the front porch watching neighbors and others driving by was another popular form of entertainment. People waved to one another as they drove by, and a lot of time was spent trying to figure out exactly who some of those folks were.
I remember the day my Uncle Buster, A.P. Welch Jr., walked out on the front porch to ask his dad if he could marry Dora Mudd. He got his OK, and they married and raised a family that still calls Cameron their home.
Carrie Welch Beam, my mother, was one of 12 children, five women and seven men. Most of them lived in Cameron Parish and Port Arthur, Texas, where a Gulf Oil Refinery was located. Seeing most of those uncles and aunts over the years made our lives interesting.
My mother always told people I cried when I left home for Cameron every summer, and I cried when I had to leave and go back home.
Every fall, my Aunt Nona would come to town and buy clothes at the Fair Store in downtown Lake Charles for those of us getting ready for school. Times were hard in those post-Depression days. We were poor but didn’t realize it because most of the folks we knew were just as poor.
Things began to look up for rural folks after the Tennessee Valley Authority Act (TVA) was passed in 1933. The act authorized the TVA Board to construct electric transmission lines to serve farms and small villages.
President Roosevelt in 1935 signed the Rural Electrification Act that established investor-owned utilities that came to be known as electric cooperatives. Two of those in Southwest Louisiana are the Jeff Davis and Beauregard Electric cooperatives.
Electricity was a godsend for my kinfolks and others in Cameron Parish. Like those of us served by Entergy, losing that electric power in these days virtually shuts down life as we know it.
I am staying at a Lafayette hotel with Jamie, my daughter, and her husband, Dr. Joe Fierro, waiting for electric power to be restored to our homes. I was telling them a few days ago what life was like when there was no electricity in Cameron many years ago.
Jamie said she was hearing my Cameron story for the first time, and thought our readers might like to hear it, too. And you just did.