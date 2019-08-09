Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana celebrated its partners, community supporters and volunteers during its annual awards luncheon on Wednesday.
Brenna Hebert was named the school-based Big Sister of the Year, while Jeremy Peloquin was named Big Brother of the Year.
Russ Conrad, event emcee, said Hebert and her little sister "instantly hit it off" after being matched in 2015. He quoted Hebert saying, "I feel like I have been able to influence her in a healthy way and provide her the support she deserves."
Matched with his little brother, Dante, since 2017, Peloquin "makes spending time with Dante a priority and has been a strong role model and male figure in his life," Conrad said.
Lindsay Bowan Layfield was named the community-based Big Sister of the Year, with Scott Raley being named community based Big Brother of the Year.
Layfield was matched with her little sister in 2015. She provides continued support through her little sister's "positive and negative life experiences."
Conrad described the relationship between Raley and his little brother as mutually beneficial. They were matched in 2015.
"They understand each other," he said. "(They) push each other to achieve their goals, and most of all they remember to have fun."
The local nonprofit offers one-on-one mentoring for Southwest Louisiana youth. Adult volunteers commit to a year-long mentorship with a little brother or sister and focus on academics, social skills and fostering a positive relationship through meetings twice a month.
Erin Davison, executive director, said the program has evolved over the past year, which includes a new mission and vision — "All youth achieve their full potential."
"This brings us into the modern era of defending our youth," Davison said. "We are empowering our youth, and we are developing them to be us one day."