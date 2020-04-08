LACASSINE – Distillery owners in Lacassine are embracing a different kind of spirit amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of producing rum, the Louisiana Spirits Bayou Rum distillery is stepping in to help combat the hand sanitizer shortage by using their facilities to help with the overwhelming demand.
"There are people in desperate need like the hospitals and clinics who don't have any hand sanitizer left," Amy McFarlain, director of Retail, Hospitality and Events, said.
Although the distillery is currently closed to the public for tours due to the virus, they are staying busy and in business by shifting crews and resources to manufacture and distribute hand sanitizer, which remains in very high demand and short supply.
The distillery began considered making hand sanitizer two weeks ago after getting requests for the much-needed commodity first from emergency personnel, then the public.
"We realized there was an enormous need for hand sanitizer and we realized that we could help and that we needed to help," McFaralin said.
The alcohol trickling from the still is now being mixed with hydrogen peroxide, glycerin and purified water to produce the FDA approved product.
"We have been using the alcohol for our own reserve, but we have been working to find local sources for the other ingredients which are getting harder to find," she said.
McFarlain said the biggest challenges faced have been having enough of the distillery's inventory to make the hand sanitizer and coming up with the containers to fill the orders.
The first batch of the virus fighting product was produced to meet the demands needed for area first responders, medical facilities, funeral homes and prisons.
"We were hearing from those people and we knew we needed to do something because this was so urgent," she said.
Production of the hand sanitizer has allowed the distillery to avoid laying off employees. Employees have been working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, for the last three weeks to meet the growing demand.
"We're working in shifts with some employees on the bottling line and some have been delivering the hand sanitizer to the hospitals and other places where it is needed and some are working remotely," she said.
The distillery has also continued to sell its rum and other merchandise curbside with scheduled curbside pickups to limit contact with people. Many of those curbside orders have also included a one ounce bottle of hand sanitizer or toilet paper.
The hand sanitizer is now being made available to the general public with orders already placed through the end of April, McFarlain said.
Customers can pre-order a case of hand sanitizer online by going to https://bayourum.com/special-events/ and click on Bayou Rum online order curbside pickup. Each case of sanitizer contain 24 bottles of 6.76 oz. ready to use, 80 percent alcohol hand sanitizer liquid for $120 per case.
Louisiana Spirits Bayou Rum is located at 20909 Frontage Road, Lacassine.