Hurricane Barry is now a tropical storm.
According to a 2 p.m. update from Donald Jones, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, the storm was downgraded to a tropical storm.
"Barry now has winds of maximum sustained near 70 mph as of the 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center," Jones said.
The storm system made landfall near Intracoastal City in Vermillion Parish. The exact location should be determined within a few days, Jones said.
"It is inland now and beginning to weaken, as far as overall wind speeds go," he said. "But we are expecting quite a bit of rainfall over the next 24-36 hours."
The center of circulation is moving across eastern Vermillion Parish, with a rain band moving into Iberia, St. Mary and Vermillion parishes throughout the afternoon.
"As it moves inland, rain bands will increase to the east of the center of circulation," Jones said.
