OBERLIN — Allen Parish officials are seeking the public's help in assessing damages caused by Monday's flooding in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Barry.
Heavy rain late Sunday and early Monday resulted in significant flooding throughout the parish with several homes and roads flooded.
Oakdale and Oberlin were the hardest hit with 12-18 inches of rain reported.
"As we recover from the storm, which has caused damage to our fair parish, we are now tasked with cleanup and repairs," Sheriff Doug Hebert III said.
Hebert has requested assistance from two public damage assessment and individual assessment teams from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The teams will be deployed to the Sheriff's Office and sent throughout the parish to assist in evaluating the damage to residences and property as part of the emergency declaration made by the state, he said.
"Once we have the information on the teams, we will publish a contact point and phone number to get these teams to your area," Hebert said.
Until the assessment teams are in place, residents can call or text 211 to receive information on where to report the damage.
Residents who experienced flood damages will need to provide the location of the residence or business affected, along with details on the amount of water entered and extent of the damages. Information on homeowner's and flood insurance should also be provided.
During the height of the flooding, officials were reporting more than two dozen homes scattered throughout the parish with various depths of water inside them or being threatened by rising floodwater. Nearly 40 roads, including portions of at least two state highways, were impassable.
Among the damages, flooding was reported to the first floor of Oakdale High School.
Superintendent Kent Reed said about four or five classrooms had an inch or two of water in them. Flooding was also reported in a weight room in the school's athletic area, the band room and the Family and Consumer Sciences department.
He said all the water has been removed and the rest of the school was OK.
Floors in the flooded areas will have to be re-waxed before the first day of school on Aug. 9, he said.