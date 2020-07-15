Several local bar owners and bartenders aren't convinced that shutting down bars is enough to stop the spread of COVID-19, as long as casinos, bar-and-grill establishments and restaurants continue to remain open and serve alcohol.
An executive order by Gov. John Bel Edwards that requires bars to close and mandates masks for anyone statewide over 8 years old, started Monday and expires July 24. The closure applies to bars with or without food permits, except those that offer curbside service. The 50 percent indoor occupancy limits for restaurants and casinos remain in place.
"You can't tell me for one second there's a lower risk for (COVID) exposure at a casino as there is at the bars," said Joshua Sarvaunt, a bartender at Lucky Pierre's for 13 years.
Library Riot, a bar on Ryan Street, was open just 21 days before having to close because of the governor's order. Co-owners Jamie Meiburg and Christine Blocker said they don't understand why the state singled out bars from other establishments that serve alcohol.
"We're inviting more cases with alcohol," Meiburg said. "If alcohol is the problem, why should bars inside the casinos be open?"
Information released by the state Health Department July 8 listed bars as having the highest number of outbreaks, 36, which were tied to 393 cases. Restaurants had 16 outbreaks, tied to 68 cases. Four COVID outbreaks occurred at casinos and were tied to 38 cases. The department defined an outbreak as "two or more cases among unrelated individuals that have visited a site within a 14-day time period." The highest number of cases, 423, were tied to 11 outbreaks from food processing.
Meiburg said he thinks the case numbers reported for casinos are debatable.
"I don't think anyone with an ounce of common sense would believe those numbers," he said. "Thousands of people every day are at the casinos."
Sarvaunt said he thought Edwards would have ordered bars to close two weeks earlier, as new COVID-19 cases were confirmed statewide.
"I feel like it's not enough being done," Sarvaunt said of closing the bars only.
Blocker shared Sarvaunt's concern of the closure extending past July 24.
"It could be two weeks, but it could be more," she said. "That is the scary part. In the long run, they are hurting all the small business owners."
Bars reopened during the start of Phase 2 on June 5, ending a shutdown that lasted months. Sarvaunt said business was "very decent" at the start, with hand sanitizer placed throughout the bar for its patrons. However, the bar saw fewer customers in recent weeks as COVID cases began to rise.
Returning to work in June felt different, Sarvaunt said. Enforcing social distancing among bar patrons was challenging.
"That's really difficult to tell a group of people, ‘You guys are too close,' " he said.
Meiburg and Blocker began renovating Library Riot two weeks before the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Edwards took effect March 23. The difficulty in obtaining materials to remodel during that time prevented them from opening as scheduled.
"It's definitely a strange time to be opening a bar, or any business for that matter," Meiburg said.
The bar obtained its liquor license from the city June 15 and opened on June 19. Meiburg said business was decent, considering the circumstances.
"There's good business, and there's good COVID business," he said. "We were right in between."
Meiburg and Blocker said they operated under a soft opening, fearing a grand opening announcement might attract too large a crowd. A limit of roughly 25 patrons was allowed inside the establishment at any time, Melberg said.
"We understand this is the part we have to do," he said.
Bryan Gregg, owner of the Bad Apple Saloon, said he is able to keep selling food because the business has a commercial kitchen. He said he worries about bars surviving a second shutdown.
"Locking people's doors can and will be the final nail in many bars' coffins," Gregg said. "I can still sell food to-go, but many bars cannot."
Gregg said he supports the mask mandate, but doesn't understand why casinos remain open. He said casinos have the same age limits and ID requirements as bars and also offer alcohol and entertainment. However, casinos have a larger crowd capacity.
"They hold thousands," he said. "I don't know any bars that cater to those types of numbers."
Shutting down Lucky Pierre's again isn't easy, but it's understandable, Sarvaunt said.
"It's a weird feeling having to go through it again," he said. "When we reopened in June, I thought it was time to get back to normal. Now, we're facing a time period of uncertainty."
Meiburg and Blocker said their patrons won't have to worry about the bar's future.
"We're going nowhere," he said. "We can weather the storm, no doubt."