Bar owners: Big box retail serve more people than us

Frankie Randazzo, a partner at the Lake Charles restaurants Rikenjaks and Panorama Music House, said he sympathizes with local bar owners being frustrated at having to temporarily close on-premise consumption. However, he takes issue with the inconsistency he said Gov. John Bel Edwards is using with closure orders.
"There's more people inside big box retail than most restaurants will see in an entire day," Randazzo said.
Edwards signed an executive order that closed on-premise consumption at all Louisiana bars, along with a statewide mask mandate. The order took effect July 13. It is set to expire July 24, but it may be extended.
A similar order in Texas has led to the complete closure of three bars in Southeast Texas where Randazzo is also a partner, with a fourth being closed, except for takeout orders.
Krickett Racca, marketing and special event coordinator at Crying Eagle Brewing Co., said she also sympathizes with bar owners being singled out in the governor's shutdown order.
"It's not fair that it's just them," she said. "We're super grateful to be open and keep our team and employees together."
Crying Eagle has been classified as a microbrewery since March, after making the transition from a regional craft brewery, Racca said. She said Louisiana's microbreweries had fewer restrictions than breweries did during Phases 1 and 2.
"It's kind of a happy coincidence," Racca said of the classification.
However, the governor's most recent mandate left some patrons confused as to whether Crying Eagle was still open, according to Racca.
"We've had calls asking if we're open or not," she said.
Racca said Crying Eagle's indoor space is larger and different than most bar settings.
"The main difference is we don't allow seating at our bar," she said. "Customers have to sit at tables that are not blocked off for social distancing. It's very spaced out. Bars may not have the seating or space to do that."
Customers at Crying Eagle also have to wear masks indoors if they are not sitting at a table, Racca said.
Randazzo said Louisiana officials should consider providing impacted businesses with the same financial assistance, such as the Paycheck Protection Program, that the federal government offered at the beginning of the shutdown.
"(COVID) doesn't distinguish between the product this industry sells," he said. "That federal money is burnt up. We should keep everybody on a level playing field. It needs to be fair for the industry and needs to be executed in a well thought out manner."
Racca said every patron of a local business should follow the recommended safety guidelines to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.
"If everyone would have taken it more seriously, bars could still be open," she said.