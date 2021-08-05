Tickets sell out quickly for Rouge et Blanc. So quickly in fact, a McNeese Banners Series spokesperson gave American Press Readers a heads-up back in June.
Now it’s a “go!” Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 9 a.m. The event is Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-8 p.m. at a new location, Oak Crossing on Nelson Road. Tickets are $125 per person. Participants must be 21 years old to attend. This year fewer tickets will be sold. That means acting fast; it also means shorter lines for those fast enough to get tickets right away.
Rouge et Blanc is more than Southwest Louisiana’s premier fine wine and gourmet food extravaganza, according to Brook Hanemann, director of the Mc-Neese State University annual Banners series.
“It’s a party with a purpose,” she said. “Rouge makes it possible to produce the Banners Series, a cultural season of world-class theatre, music, dance, lecture and films, high-end entertainment. Think of this year’s theme as Phantom of the Opera meets Carnival,” Some will join the masquerade, some won’t. The backdrop promises to be a combination of classy, intriguing and playful.”
In addition to the wine ‘pour’ tents and distributor tents, participants will find beer distributors at this year’s event.
Rouge et Blanc is presented by Banners at McNeese, an independent arts & humanities organization that operates under the McNeese Foundation. All proceeds benefit Banners’ year-round cultural and educational programming, which features a top-tier array of international artists and lecturers, as well as Banners’ Outreach programs, which bring quality presentations to local schools and community groups.
No minors, animals or exceptions. Rain or shine. No refunds. Limit of six tickets per order. For more information about the event, to purchase tickets, reserve a VIP table or parking, go to Banners.org. The box office number is 337-475-5997. The main number is 337-475-5123.