Backpacks filled with supplies to be handed out Aug. 8

MyLife4YourLife, a non-profit dedicated to community empowerment, will give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, Aug. 8. Giveaways will be hosted at Sunlight Manor, 1914 Winterhalter St., 9-11:30 a.m. and at Clarks court, the intersection of Theriot and Rena streets, 1-3:30 p.m.
Cleveland Jones Jr., MyLife4YourLife founder, said the event is rooted in his organization's mission of generosity. A Lake Charles native raised in the Booker T. Washington project, Jones now lives in Dallas.
Though he's been "out of sight," he said his home community has "never been forgotten."
Partnering with a local attorney who was raised in Sunlight Manor, Jones said more than ever community mindfulness is a must.
"With all the things going on in our society, if you're not empowering a life, what's the purpose?" he said.
he economic impacts of coronavirus have put a drastic halt to many of the traditional methods of back to school help, he said. Cleveland sought to remedy declining traditional charitable outlets with his own event.
"What could I do as an individual to empower people? Hopefully it gets a restart of people giving back to the community and doing what is good," he said.
The 500 backpack giveaway is the answer to his soul searching. Each backpack will be filled with school supplies including virus prevention items like a mask and hand sanitizer. "No one need to register. It'll be a first-come, first-serve distribution," he said.
Residents who reside at the residential complexes will walk likely walk up, but other community members are welcome to drive by to receive school supplies.
"The only thing is they have to have a mask," he said. "If you don't have a mask, we will also be distributing those."
While no pre-registration is required, individual students must be present to collect the backpack. Music, prayer and motivational message will also be a part of the giveaway.