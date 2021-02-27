Back in the saddle: A day of hope, promise amongst the mess

From his office above the north end zone at Cowboy Stadium Frank Wilson gets a daily update of the rebuilding taking place below.
There are workers cleaning up debris, fixing broken light polls, laying down new turf and painting. Constant movement and change.
Wilson can also see what still needs to be done. If he looks to his right he sees a devastated press box that will need to be completely leveled and rebuilt. He will notice no light fixtures are yet ready and even the field house he’s in is under repairs.
In many ways the stadium, the true focal point of the McNeese campus, is a perfect symbol of Lake Charles itself.
It is rebuilding daily, coming back to life but most importantly showing just how much work still needs to be done.
Lake Charles is a town still covered in blue tarps and missing fences, with a portion of its families living in campers and secondary housing. Yet like this football program it is rallying to come back.
“So many people have worked so hard to get us where we are,” said Wilson.
Cowboy Stadium is far from the finish line, but it is even farther from its starting point as the spring home opener kicks off today at noon.
“I got the perfect view from my office,” Wilson said. “I got to watch what was, what has become and what is becoming.”
Wilson will finally get to coach on those sidelines he has been watching come back to life today when the Cowboys take on Incarnate Word.
It is exactly six months to the day since Hurricane Laura changed everything, only to be followed up six weeks later by another powerful storm. The day after Laura, Wilson drove to the top of the field gates and looked into what is nicknamed “The Hole.” Louis Bonnette Field was filled with water.
“Never thought we would be able to play here this soon,” Wilson said.
Laura itself would have been enough to destroy hopes. It was the strongest storm to hit Louisiana in 150 years. Hurricane Delta followed just over a month later.
Add insult to injury, Wilson spent the time in his office last week looking over his new turf that was covered by snow and ice after a record winter freeze put a chill on this town’s rebuild.
“Just something else we have to overcome,” he said.
It seems fitting that the game will be played in a construction zone of sorts, since that is what the town has become. Still, it’s a day of hope and promise amongst the mess.
“Just the idea of having football, being able to spend time around friends and cheer for a team is great,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said. “I’m proud of what we are accomplishing. There won’t be a moment of time where we flip a switch and everything is fixed, but this is a very big moment for us. Little by little we are coming back. This football game on this date is a great sign we will be back.”
It’s a day few expected could have happened so quick back on Aug. 28 of last summer. The town was covered in debris and the campus, as Athletic Director Heath Schroyer put it, “looked like a war zone.”
Everything was messed up, as parts of buildings were ripped off, trees were down on the ground or in houses. You had to zig your way past fallen telephone polls and zag your way by uprooted trees just to get back into your neighborhood the morning after Laura. And the closest gas stations open were 40 miles and two-hour lines away.
The only guys making a killing that day were those fixing flat tires, as nails covered the streets.
“Football wasn’t even on my mind,” McNeese President Daryl Burckel said. “Honestly, those first days I didn’t know when we would play.”
Some said the program was dead, same for the university and the town. Yet here we are, six months later and McNeese is back playing football on the same weekend it will host baseball, basketball, tennis and soccer. Of course, football takes center stage.
“This is a huge lift for people around town,” Burckel said. “It shows that normalcy is returning. We aren’t there yet, but brighter days are ahead.”
Burckel was a linebacker for McNeese back in his college days, so he has a special feeling about the program and its place in the university and town.
“We want to be the leader of the community,” he said. “I think this shows that hard work pays off.”
The return of football to campus means just as much to current players, especially ones that called Southwest Louisiana home.
“To be back in the hole, back in front of our fans, after all we have been through, it means so much to me,” said Andre Sam, a defensive back from neighboring Iowa, La. “There have been a lot of bumps and bruises here and there, but we have just kept moving forward, staying positive and getting to this day.”
For Sam and every Mc-Neese player, this is personal. They all lost a great deal through the storms. Some didn’t even know where they would sleep or eat during those first nights.
“We are showing how resilient we are, how resilient this community is,” said quarterback Cody Orgeron. “We want to give something back to our supporters.
“This is a special place for me, a special school and community. I want to help any way I can. If it means playing football than that is what I will do.”
Orgeron is one of the players who likely had a chance to transfer elsewhere after the hurricanes, but he has decided to stay.
“This is my team,” he said. “This school and community embraced me and I want to give back.”
Not lost on Schroyer is the symbolic nature of the moment.
“To get this back and running six months to the day of that hurricane is amazing,” Schroyer said. “That first day there was no way I would have imagined this was possible. I was hoping for the fall of 2021 and thinking more realistically about 2022.
“It is going to be emotional for all of us. It is a significant moment for McNeese. It shows we are coming back. It shows Southwest Louisiana is coming back.”
And the Cowboys are willing to lead the way.
