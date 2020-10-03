‘Back in Flight’ benefit concert today

More than a dozen area musicians and bands will perform at Crying Eagle Saturday for the “Back in Flight” relief concert to raise money for Southwest Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
The Cajun Navy, United Way of Southwest Louisiana, Room at the Inn, Second Harvest and Lake Charles Pitbull Rescue will all receive proceeds from the benefit. Also, local bar and restaurant owners that are closed because of damage sustained by Hurricane Laura can set up satellite stations during the event.
While the event is free, donations are encouraged. A virtual silent auction is scheduled, and donations can be made to a GoFundMe account during the concert. As of Friday, the account had raised more than $3,700 of its $25,000 goal. To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/crying-eagle-back-in-flight-relief-concert.
The schedule for the side stage is as follows:
Cats and Aliens: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Rusty James: 2-3 p.m.
River Katz: 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Brad Brinkley Trio: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Logan Soileau & The Cards: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Crush: 8-9 p.m.
Main stage acts include:
Julian Primeaux: noon-1 p.m.
Zydecane: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Locklear & Primeaux: 3-4 p.m.
Infinite Bus: 5-6 p.m.
Sailor Mouth: 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
The Good Samaritans: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Flamethrowers 9-10 p.m.
Because of Phase 3 COVID-19 regulations, capacity will be limited to 250 patrons. The two stages are arranged to promote social distancing. All attendees must wear a mask when not sitting down to eat or drink.
Event sponsors include: Bolton Ford, Center for Orthopedics, First Guaranty Bank, Flavin Realty, Killer Photography, Lake Charles Urgent Care, M.B. Rich, Neighborhood Mini Storage, Renaitre A Williamson Cosmetic Center, Orange Theory, Villa Decor, Signarama, and Visit Lake Charles.