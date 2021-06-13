Arlene Avery is just one of the many volunteers who give of their time and other resources to Hobo Hotel, a no-kill shelter for cats and kittens.
Currently, there is no room in the inn.
Spring marks the beginning of feline breeding season, when shelters experience the bulk of kitten and cat intake. Southwest Louisiana has more than its usual share of calls to take kittens this year because of the extreme weather events.
“Every single cage in the kitten room is full and we have two more rooms with kittens in the back,” Avery said.
Hobo Hotel does offer plenty of opportunities for volunteering and adopting.
On Friday, June 11, Avery was overseeing a grilled burger fundraiser at the entrance of Hobo Hotel. Volunteers Kevin Leggett and Mike Smith were flipping burgers on the grill. Inside the shelter, administrative, cleaning and other cat care volunteers were busy with daily duties, and an adoption was underway.
Shelley Holland, her daughter, Madisyn and her son Konner had made a selection and were waiting to take Onyx, a large black male, home.
The adoption fee is $100, and all cats have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested and micro-chipped. Bring a cat carrier.
Some Hobo Hotel volunteers foster kittens and cats until room becomes available at the “hotel.” Avery has fostered 223 at her home since she began her volunteer work for the Hobo Hotel in 2007. She pointed out the separate rooms in the shelter at 650 E. School St. One space held cats with feline leukemia, available for adoption.
“These cats must be adopted by someone who has cats with this diagnosis or by someone who has no other cats,” Avery said, “and these cats can only be inside cats.”
The next room held a group of frolicking older kittens and young adults and was aptly labeled as “The Happy Room.”
Older cats with attitudes and/or distinct personalities made up the next room. This room had the typical perches, cubbyholes and cat stretching stations, plus an adjoining “catio.”
“Cats have personalities just like people do,” Avery said. “Some are shy, some are outgoing.”
Adoptions work on a 30-day basis. Cats can be returned when personalities clash, and it happens.
“I happen to believe that people don’t choose their cats,” Avery said. The cat chooses them. Mine did.
Avery said volunteers have gotten the impression that some cats were anti-social, until the right person comes along and there was a connection.
The Hobo Hotel, in addition to being a no-kill shelter, rescues abandoned cats and kittens, oversees adoptions, develops foster homes until adoption is possible, educates individuals and the community about pet care, promotes spaying and neutering and encourages relationships with pets.
To volunteer, bottle-feed, foster or help Hobo Hotel, call 439-2428 or visit at 650 East School St. Email hobo.hotel@bellsouth.net. Mailing address is P.O. Box 810, 70602. The phone, manned strictly by volunteers will not be answered. Leave a message and someone will return the phone call.