Avenue of Flags, a display featuring more than 1,000 military casket flags, can be viewed throughout Memorial Day, May 31, at Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery, 2023 Broad St.
Flags will be installed at 6 a.m. and removed at 5 p.m. A ceremony is set for 9 a.m.
Ted Harless, Avenue of Flags director, said the display has grown from 50 casket flags during its first year in 1983, to more than 1,090 flags today. Occurring every Veterans Day and Memorial Day, the display is the nation’s largest of memorial flags, he said.
Harless said the flags are donated from families of fallen soldiers.
“That’s what makes our display so special,” he said. “It means a lot to us to put out the flags to show our patriotism and support for everyone that’s in the military.”
Some casket flags date back to before World War I, Harless said. Roughly 50 new flags are donated each year.
“We’ve got a bunch of 48-star flags,” he said. “The flags we get in are not always brand new. Sometimes, people will go to the display and remember they have their grandfather’s memorial flag sitting in a closet and they’ll give it to us.”
All of the casket flags are safely stored in a humidity-controlled warehouse at the cemetery, dubbed the “Honor Room,” Harless said. The warehouse was unscathed after Hurricanes Laura and Delta, he said.
“The flags stay dry all year long,” he said. “The whole building is made out of cinder block, and it’s completely insulated. It’s like an igloo.”
Last year’s Avenue of Flags Memorial Day display was rescheduled to November 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Hurricane Laura destroyed most of the trees at Orange Grove Graceland Cemetery, Harless said. Most of the live oaks at the cemetery were saved. He said local volunteers and the Cajun Navy spent four weekends after Hurricane Delta removing downed limbs.
“Then we hired a professional tree service that worked for six solid 12-hour days unearthing trees and grinding stumps,” Harless said. “You can see all the way through the cemetery.”
Harless expects 200-400 people to attend the morning ceremony. Two large tents with chairs will be set up for spectators.
As many as 2,000 cars are expected to drive through the display throughout the day, Harless said. Spectators can also tour the display on foot or by bicycle.
Harless is seeking 200-300 volunteers to help with installing and removing the flags. He said the work only takes one hour.
Costs to purchase anchors, poles and other hardware comes from community donations to the Avenue of Flags nonprofit, Harless said. To donate, call Harless at 309-9455.