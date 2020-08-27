Entergy utility trucks
Photo courtesy of Entergy

More than 9,000 workers are responding in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana.

In addition to the company’s roughly 500 workers dedicated to the storm, Cleco Power has brought in nearly 1,300 distribution line mechanics and vegetation specialists from 11 states.

“With a combined work force of 1,800, Cleco is ready for whatever Hurricane Laura brings,” James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management, said in a news release to the American Press before the storm’s arrival.

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning as a Category 4 storm. 

Entergy Corporation said it has assembled a workforce of nearly 7,400 to respond to the storm, and has strategically moved equipment and crews from the path of the storm to allow them to quickly begin restoration work as soon as the storm passes. Eli Viamontes, vice president of Entergy utility distribution operations, said high-water vehicles, drones, helicopters and airboats were secured to assist in restoration efforts

