“Larry Schuh: Retrospective” opens at Historic City Hall this Saturday. Schuh, a local artist and McNeese State University professor, will display nearly 100 works from his private and museum collection.
With pieces dating back to the 1970’s, Schuh’s work chronicles the span of his career beginning with prints he first created in college, Amanda Donaldson, creative specialist, said.
“It was a big moment for him to see the collection and it looks amazing. He had a big hand in installing it as he was here everyday. To see his work throughout the years is really incredible.”
The exhibit features the professional beginnings of his work and progresses into his time as an instructor and independent artist.
Schuh’s exhibit was initially supposed to include 50-60 pieces, Donaldson said, but he kept finding more and more pieces of art from his home and other locations.
“Some of the art work is from private collectors and museums across the country. A lot of people privately own his work and own a lot of it,” she said.
The exhibit is housed on the third-floor gallery, which is typically reserved for nationally traveling exhibits. Schuh’s collection was well-deserving of the honor, Donaldson said.
A gallery talk featuring Schuh is planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. The exhibit will be on display until Saturday, Sept. 4.
Historic City Hall is also hosting a closing reception for its “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” exhibit in the Black Heritage Gallery 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The collection of 50 photographs from Barack Obama’s presidency features a softer side of the former president, Donaldson said.
Shot by official White House photographer Pete Souza, “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” is “not your typical press pictures in the paper, magazines or social media,” she said. The images on display are candid shots where he’s “rarely looking at the camera” creating a heartwarming, relatable look, she added.
“You just see a whole other side of the president. He’s a very gentle person, especially the way he’s portrayed in these photographs. It’s a very genuine exhibit in the building with something everyone can relate to in these photos.”
Historic City Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Visitors are encourage to wear masks and use hand sanitizers located throughout the building. For information visit, www.cityoflakecharles.com