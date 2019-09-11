Association of Realtors to host political forums

In conjunction with the Louisiana Association of Realtors, the Southwest Louisiana Association of Realtors will host two forums in September — one on each side of the Calcasieu River — for candidates in area elections.
All candidates running for city and/or parish offices in Calcasieu Parish, as well as state legislative candidates representing the area have been invited to participate.
Attendance is free of charge and light refreshments will be served.
Each forum will conclude with an opportunity for attendees to meet and greet the candidates.
West side forum: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club, 3310 Maplewood Drive in Sulphur.
East side forum: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, VFW Post 2130, 5676 Lake St.