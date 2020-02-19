A man accused of a 2017 murder in Lake Charles had his bond lowered on Tuesday and an assistant district attorney prosecuting the case has been suspended from the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office.
Joey Julian is accused of shooting and killing Ernest Samuel Miller in November 2017 at the intersection of Mill and Ryan streets.
Jason Brown, an assistant district attorney, brought a motion for a continuance in the case to Judge Ron Ware late last week. Brown, who resides in another parish, apparently did not tell Ware that the defense was adamantly opposed to a continuation because they did not want to upset an April trial date.
Brown, who was not present at the Tuesday hearing, has been indefinitely suspended without pay by the Calcasieu Parish D.A.'s Office because of his handling of the matter. He has worked for the D.A.'s Office since 2016.
Ware said he was "irate" when he found out he was misled about the state's request for a continuance and said Julian deserves due process.
Julian, who is facing three charges which include second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft, had his bond reduced by Ware to $20,000 and was expected to bond out this week. Julian has been jailed on a $210,000 bond since his arrest in 2017.
Calcasieu Parish District Attorney John DeRosier said he expects his assistant district attorney's to "act ethically and within the rules of the court."
DeRosier said he trusts that they will always do the right thing.
"When it was brought to my attention that one of my assistant district attorneys (Brown) may have acted outside of my expectations, he was immediately placed on unpaid leave until I could look into this properly," DeRosier said.
Todd S. Clemons, who along with Adam Johnson, represents Julian, said the suspension of Brown was "warranted and appropriate."
"The action (by Brown) was unethical," Clemons said. "We objected to a continuance in this case and he did not make that clear."
A previous hearing regarding the Julian case centered on disciplinary records of police officers who may be witnesses.
Clemons and Johnson have said the information is public record.
"Police officers who commit workplace misconduct don't have a legitimate expectation of privacy," Johnson said. "They work for us. We have a right to scrutinize their activity. Especially, confirmed misconduct."
Prosecutors said such information could hamper justice.
A couple of incidents in which officers were allegedly disciplined for things that occurred on the job were briefly mentioned in open court at a previous hearing. Those involved one incident that included alleged insubordination with a supervisor and another alleged incident that included something to do with pornography.
The next hearing on this case will be March 25 in state district court.
Julian's trial is currently set for April.