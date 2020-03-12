Live at the Lakefront

The city’s popular Live @ the Lakefront outdoor concert series returns tomorrow night.

 Special to the American Press

STATEMENT ON THE CORONAVIRUS:

As you may have seen, Louisiana now has multiple presumptive positive cases for the COVID-19 disease (coronavirus). I wanted to reassure you that we are monitoring the situation closely and consulting with medical professionals daily. With both local and national health experts stating that the overall risk of the coronavirus remains low, we will continue with our upcoming event, Live @ the Lakefront, as scheduled. We will have ample handwashing stations and hand sanitizer dispensers at the event, as well as a large open area for attendees to move about and practice “social distancing.”

With the safety of our staff, volunteers, and supporters being paramount, I do ask that you continue to take the necessary precautions when it comes to your health. As recommended by the CDC, please wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and if you’re not feeling well, please stay home.

Live @ the Lakefront opens March 13 at 6pm and will continue March 20 & 27. Come and enjoy local musicians, food, and art! This year will be a great year, with new elements added to elevate your experience.

