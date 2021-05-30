Artists and art lovers alike are invited to showcase and enjoy the Calcasieu Parish Public Library’s upcoming Virtual Art Gallery. “Hope and Resilience” will be on display from Tuesday, June 1 until Saturday, July 31 online, giving the public the opportunity to enjoy their friend’s and neighbor’s creations in a safe, virtual format.
“We came up with this to keep everything that’s happened in the last year in a positive frame,” Amanda Barrow, Vinton Library programmer, said. “It’s to show the strength and resilience of Southwest Louisiana and Calcasieu Parish.”
Artists are all types and skill levels, all are invited to join in on the art gallery that includes a month-long submission time frame, she added. “Any art form is acceptable...Amateur to professional, anyone wanting to share their work is welcome.”
The difficulties of the past year on artists specifically was one motivating factor for the library creating the virtual library, Barrow said. “So we thought, ‘Maybe we can have a gallery online and accessible to everyone?’ That way people can get publicity without vying to schedule something or having to fight protocols or rules. This is a positive community effort to show what we have here in Calcasieu.”
Barrow said other schools and libraries have facilitated similar events with success and though this is CPPL’s first go at the strategy, she is optimistic of the program’s success. “We like to do the humanities and give people a chance at culture...A lot of people have done art programs with us in the past and they were always well responded too,” she said.
“So this time we thought, even though its virtual, let’s give them a chance to show their work and put them in the spotlight.”
Artwork must be submitted via digital photograph by emailing photo@calcasieulibrary.org or via the online form available at www.calcasieulibrary.org by Wednesday, June 30.
Submissions should include a short artist’s biography and a description of the submission and media used. For more information, visit www.calcasieulibrary.org.