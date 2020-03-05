The U.S. Army has pledged to invest $26.7 million to improve Fort Polk’s infrastructure needs, according to U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson.
Johnson made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the money will be used for barracks renovations and “critical infrastructure replacements.”
“This is a huge win for our soldiers at Fort Polk. They deserve top-of-the-line facilities for their sacrifices and service to this country, and I am grateful the Army decided to prioritize their infrastructure needs as such,” Johnson stated.
Fort Polk spokesperson Kim Reischling told the American Press that the work will include the design and renovation of barracks buildings to house one soldier per room. It will also entail the replacement of water and service lines, site drainage improvements, landscaping, and energy efficiency improvements.
Over the past year, Johnson has made several requests for funds to be dedicated to the Vernon Parish military installation.
On April 12, 2019, Johnson appeared before the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee to highlight Fort Polk’s infrastructure needs and the importance of including it in the committee’s 2020 fiscal year budget.