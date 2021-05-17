Karen lane flooding

Water fills the yards and driveways of Karen Lane off Weaver Road in Lake Charles Monday morning after heavy rainfall drenched the area.

 Kathleen Hilliard

Today marks the first of several periods of heavy rain and storms through the week, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.  

Rain chances will wind down to scattered storms tonight, before returning with another batch of heavy rains tomorrow. 

Severe thunderstorm and flash flooding warnings remain in Lake Charles and Moss Bluff through 4:45 p.m.

Rain totals will be in the 5- to 10-inch range, but localized areas could see up to 15 to 20 inches.

During the heavy rain, expect flooded roads and water approaching homes and businesses. Have sand bags ready to keep water out of homes.

Sand and sandbags are available at all Allen Parish Police Jury barn locations for residents, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Money issues still main concern for legislators

Louisiana legislators will find out Tuesday how much money they have to spend when the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference meets to review and revise official revenue forecasts for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The conference will also recognize fiscal year 2020 year-end balances.

Southland Airport a $1M grant recipient

U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins announced Thursday that Southland Field in Sulphur will receive $1,089,200 to expand the airport apron to 9,000 square yards.

Road to Recovery: Despite storm's upheaval, family still rooted in Cameron

Much of Cameron Parish looks forlorn since the hurricanes. Creole resident David Ball said it must have been at least a 20-foot surge that pushed his 2,400-square-foot home off its elevated piers. He found his horse trailer two and a-half miles north sticking up out of the canal.       