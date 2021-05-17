Today marks the first of several periods of heavy rain and storms through the week, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office.
Rain chances will wind down to scattered storms tonight, before returning with another batch of heavy rains tomorrow.
Severe thunderstorm and flash flooding warnings remain in Lake Charles and Moss Bluff through 4:45 p.m.
Rain totals will be in the 5- to 10-inch range, but localized areas could see up to 15 to 20 inches.
During the heavy rain, expect flooded roads and water approaching homes and businesses. Have sand bags ready to keep water out of homes.
Sand and sandbags are available at all Allen Parish Police Jury barn locations for residents, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.