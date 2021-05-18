Schools will remain closed on Wednesday in Calcasieu Parish due to inclement weather and storm damage. Sowela Technical Community College and McNeese State University have cancelled Wednesday’s classes but anticipate reopening on Thursday.
Schools within the Diocese of Lake Charles will remain closed as well “to mitigate water intrusion issues,” Tuesday’s official statement announced.
All three Lake Charles charter schools are closed due to continued clean up from Monday’s flooding, Henry Mancuso, superintendent said. Staff will be working to remove flood waters and sanitize facilities upon the students’ return.
Neither campus sustained structural damages, he added. A decision regarding campus reopening will be made on Wednesday.
Calcasieu Parish School Board campuses remain closed as well. “With areas of our parish still dealing with flooding and more rain being predicted, we feel this decision is best for the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said.
“In addition, we know that many of our staff members and families are dealing with flooding issues in their own homes,” she said.
Flood water intrusion and compromised roofs are among the damages CPSB campuses sustained. Iowa High School, F.K. White Middle School and College Street T&I are among those most heavily damaged, Holland said.
CPSB will announce on Wednesday the status of school for Thursday but re-opening of all schools and facilities is anticipated.