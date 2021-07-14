Louisiana capitol
Associated Press

The Vernon Republican Parish Executive Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to support a veto override session being seriously considered by Louisiana lawmakers.

In a public announcement, members of the RPEC said their vote was to urge all Louisiana Republican legislators to support the efforts to conduct the historic session.

“This is a call to legislators across the state, that we need to come together and support bills that have been vetoed by Gov. Edwards,” state Rep. Charles Owen, District 30, told the American Press.

Of the bills rejected by Gov. John Bel Edwards recently, Owen said the most discussed have been in regards to a bill that would allow residents age 21 and above to lawfully carry a concealed handgun without a permit, and another that would have prohibited transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams of their identified gender. 

Owen said there are many more bills that are not being publicly discussed that deserve consideration in a veto override session, as well. 

“There were a number of election protection bills that were approved and vetoed by Gov. Edwards,” Owen said. “That is why this session is incredibly important. It is important to legislators and it is important for the public.”  

If successful, the veto override session would be the first of its kind in Louisiana since the state’s current constitution was adopted in 1974.

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder announced last month that he would want such a session to begin mid-July.

