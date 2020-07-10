Area Catholic schools to re-open on Aug. 13

All students within the Diocese of Lake Charles will return to campuses on Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a recent announcement from the Office of Catholic Schools. Students will attend five days a week with appropriate health and safety practices in place.
Kimberlee Gazzolo, superintendent, said a collaborative effort between principals, health partners, diocesan leadership and individual schools have resulted in a plan which will accommodate a safe return. "As we formulate our procedures, we all agree that it is imperative that our students return and our faculty is excited to reconnect with them in August," she said.
According to the statement, "Schools will remain in compliance with regulations in force at the time." Temperature checks, increased hand washing and social distancing will be included in campus operations and protocols.
Face coverings for faculty and students third grade and above will be required "when able and to the maximum extent possible," the statement reads. Schools will also work to maintain a clean, sanitized environment.
"We understand that students and families may have individualized needs and concerns and we encourage families to reach out to their school principals if needed," Gazzolo said.
Due to the fluid nature of COVID-19, she said additional modifications may be implemented as needed including staggered arrival and departure times and a virtual learning program "infused with Catholic identity."
"We are excited to see our students in August praying, learning and interacting with their peers," Gazzolo said in closing.