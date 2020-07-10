nwrh_0709_st_louis-1

The sign outside St. Louis High School in Lake Charles says now enrolling for 2020-21 school year. The Diocese of Lake Charles has announced that area Catholic schools will re-open on Aug. 13.

 
 Rick Hickman

All students within the Diocese of Lake Charles will return to campuses on Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a recent announcement from the Office of Catholic Schools. Students will attend five days a week with appropriate health and safety practices in place.

Kimberlee Gazzolo, superintendent, said a collaborative effort between principals, health partners, diocesan leadership and individual schools have resulted in a plan which will accommodate a safe return. "As we formulate our procedures, we all agree that it is imperative that our students return and our faculty is excited to reconnect with them in August," she said.

According to the statement, "Schools will remain in compliance with regulations in force at the time." Temperature checks, increased hand washing and social distancing will be included in campus operations and protocols.

Face coverings for faculty and students third grade and above will be required "when able and to the maximum extent possible," the statement reads. Schools will also work to maintain a clean, sanitized environment.

"We understand that students and families may have individualized needs and concerns and we encourage families to reach out to their school principals if needed," Gazzolo said.

Due to the fluid nature of COVID-19, she said additional modifications may be implemented as needed including staggered arrival and departure times and a virtual learning program "infused with Catholic identity."

"We are excited to see our students in August praying, learning and interacting with their peers," Gazzolo said in closing.

More from this section

Area Catholic schools to re-open on Aug. 13

  • Updated
Area Catholic schools to re-open on Aug. 13

All students within the Diocese of Lake Charles will return to campuses on Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a recent announcement from the Office of Catholic Schools. Students will attend five days a week with appropriate health and safety practices in place.

Doctors, officials issue plea for safe practices

  • Updated
+2
Doctors, officials issue plea for safe practices

Several local doctors and elected officials pleaded with Southwest Louisiana residents Thursday to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask in public and continuing to socially distance and wash their hands frequently.

4 JDSO employees test positive

  • Updated
4 JDSO employees test positive

JENNINGS - Four Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including one employee who is in the hospital.

Two options for Calcasieu students - in person or virtual

  • Updated
Two options for Calcasieu students - in person or virtual

The Calcasieu Parish School Board released its plans for the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday. The 15-page document outlines the district's calendar and schedule, hygiene and safety protocols, transportation plans and more.

City Council to discuss monument

  • Updated
City Council to discuss monument

Lake Charles City Council members will consider a resolution on the South's Defenders Memorial Monument at a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. July 28 at City Hall, 326 Pujo St.