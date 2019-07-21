Are you immune?

When Tracie Klumpp of Iota began pursuing a nursing career in her 40s, she had no idea it would lead her to discover she was no longer immune to illnesses she had been vaccinated for as a child.
The 46-year-old first attended Louisiana State University at Eunice 18 years ago. “When I started college, my mom gave me my immunization record,” she said.
Somewhere along the way, Klumpp said she lost that record.
When she decided to return to college, she pursued nursing with the desire to work with hospice patients.
In May, the school needed Klumpp to provide certain things in order to participate in clinical work during the fall semester. One of those things was an immunization record. Even though she had returned to LSU-E, the school no longer had a copy of her record. Neither did her elementary school.
When she was unable to locate a full copy of her immunization record, she found herself at a lab in Lafayette having blood drawn for a Titer test, which detects the presence and measures the amount of antibodies within a person’s blood.
She paid $180 to test her immunity to Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Tetanus and Varicella. The Polio test would’ve cost another $700. Klumpp decided to forego the test and receive the Polio vaccine again.
“It showed I was not immune to Measles or Mumps,” she said. “I had enough (antibodies) for Rubella, but not enough immunity for Measles or Mumps. I remember my mom taking us to do these (vaccines).”
Through a lot of phone calls with pharmacies, her doctor and her insurance company, she was able to receive the Hepatitis B, MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella), Pertussis and Polio vaccines at no cost through her insurance.
The Polio vaccine was not easy to find.
“I felt like a robo caller,” she said. “I called every pharmacy to ask if they carried it and if they had it in stock.”
Finally, she tracked it down at Walgreens in Crowley.
“The only reason they had it was because they had vaccinated some people last year who were going out of the country for a mission trip.”
When she begins her clinicals mid-semester, Klumpp will be “exposed to everything everywhere.”
She said it made her wonder “how many more of us are out there thinking we’re covered and we’re not?”
She is considering repeating the Titer testing next year to check her immunity.
Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, regional medical director for the Office of Public Health/Southwest Regional Office, said this is not uncommon.
“Studies show about 10 percent of people who got the vaccine(s) end up not developing immunity,” she said. “In general, vaccines are highly effective at causing immunity, over 90 percent in most cases. For each vaccine preventable disease, there is more than one ‘brand’ of vaccine, so the specific number here varies by the disease and brand of vaccine.”
Cavanaugh said there are other things that can affect a person’s immunity, such as an individual’s personal health history.
“Young healthy people in general develop more immunity after vaccination than older, sicker people,” she said. “Also if someone has a chronic medical condition, such as diabetes, this could impact how well the vaccine works. However, even some young healthy individuals, for unknown reasons, do not respond to vaccines.”
In most cases, that person can remain protected, Cavanaugh said, due to what is known as “herd immunity.”
“Herd immunity is a complicated concept but in short, even if not everyone responds, if most people respond, the disease doesn’t spread,” she said.
Cavanaugh said Klumpp made the right choice in getting the vaccinations again.
“Health care workers or other high-risk individuals should get a second series if they are determined to not be immune,” she said. “There are some risks because if someone is not immune — they might get the disease if they come into contact with someone else who has it! It’s a real threat.
“This is why it is SO IMPORTANT for everyone to get vaccinated,” she wrote in an email to the American Press. “As long as most people are immune, then there is no one in the community who gets the disease because the small percentage who are not immune don’t have anyone to get the disease from. We are seeing diseases that we haven’t seen in a long time come back into the spotlight because we have pockets of the country where large numbers of people are not vaccinated.”
There are no reported cases of Measles in Louisiana, but there have been reported cases of Mumps.
“There were no Mumps cases in Region 5 through April, but there were in the 70s across the state,” she said. “Most of these were outbreak cases in ICE facilities, so there was probably a high proportion of those people who were from other countries and had not received routine childhood immunizations.”
Region 5 includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.
The good news, Cavanaugh said, is that “we have relatively high vaccination rates, which should help to protect us.”
Cavanaugh said there is a tracking system for vaccines, known as LINKS.
“This helps regular people not have to worry about tracking down their childhood vaccine status because it makes this information available electronically,” she said.
Klumpp’s immunization record is now included in this electronic system.
“Now that there’s a LINKS system, now that I’m in the system, there’s a database with my information in it,” Klumpp said.
For more information on recommended vaccines for adults 19 and over, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/adult.html