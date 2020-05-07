sean ardoin - chuck talks
Special to the American Press

Lake Charles-based zydeco musician Sean Ardoin is the inaugural guest for Chuck Talks by Visit Lake Charles, a new show that will stream live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Friday.

Angie Manning, communications director at Visit Lake Charles, said the show gives fans an up close look at local musicians and personalities. She said Ardoin will answer questions from the interviewer and from Facebook users. 

Some of Ardoin’s original music will also be featured on the show.

Manning called Ardoin a “cultural ambassador” for the Southwest Louisiana region, specifically because he helps educate those outside the area about zydeco music and Creole culture. 

Ardoin has been twice nominated for a Grammy. He co-led the group Double Clutchin’ before venturing out on his own in 1999. Since then, Ardoin has performed throughout the U.S. and Europe and has been featured on national TV shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

