Sean Ardoin, a Grammy-nominated zydeco musician from Lake Charles, formally announced his candidacy for Lake Charles mayor at a Wednesday news conference on the lakefront.
Ardoin, a Democrat, will challenge Nic Hunter, a Republican, in the March 20 election.
A political newcomer, Ardoin said his decision to run for the office was driven by a need for leadership throughout the city.
“I’ve been seeing ... ordinary people stepping up to do the hard work of rebuilding and reimagining, and that’s what I want to do,” he said. “It’s time for me to do what’s best for my city.”
The biggest issue Ardoin said he hears from the public is why Lake Charles “keeps losing to Lafayette.” It’s a question he has been asking for decades, he said.
“When I was growing up, Lafayette, Beaumont and Lake Charles were sister cities,” Ardoin said.
“At some point, the other two cities blew up, and we stayed the same. So we’re playing catch up. We’ve got to do something about that,” he said.
Ardoin said he wants to “do more than just talk” about developing the lakefront.
“For too long, we’ve been hearing we’re going to beautify the lakefront,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to utilize our natural resources.”
Ardoin said the city should find ways to entice tourists visiting the casino to spend money at local businesses.
“When I go to other cities that have casinos, I see different license plates all over the city,” he said. “I don’t really see that here. Why? I believe sincerely that the only thing we haven’t done is ask the questions and really gone out and promoted (the city) like we should.”
Ardoin said he wants to give local McNeese State and Sowela Technical Community College graduates the incentives to stay in Lake Charles.
Ardoin said Lake Charles needs a dedicated entity to help small businesses grow.
A two-time Grammy nominee, Ardoin said he will use his Grammy advocacy relationships, along with more than 30 years as a touring musician, to secure state and federal resources for the city’s ongoing recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Hunter is serving his first term as Lake Charles mayor. He was elected in April 2017, defeating Wilford Carter in a runoff.