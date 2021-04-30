Various architects have been chosen to design three Catholic schools, including St. Louis High School, and two Catholic churches, all destroyed by Hurricane Laura, the Diocese of Lake Charles announced Tuesday.
Champeaux Evans Hotard, a local firm, and RHH Architects of Baton Rouge were chosen to design the new St. Louis Catholic High School. Porche-May Architects of Lake Charles and Domain Architecture were chosen to design St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic School. Vincent-Shows-Gautreaux Architects of Sulphur was chosen to design Our Lady’s School in Sulphur.
The Baton Rouge-based Hoffpauir Studio as chosen to work on Christ the King Catholic Church in Lake Charles and St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ragley.
Father Ruben Buller, chief of recovery and vicar general and moderator of the Curia of the Diocese, said the firms went through two rounds of interviews with pastors and principals of Our Lady’s School, St. Margaret School and St. Louis High School.
“The level of expertise and experience brought to the table was incredible, and I am confident these selections will result in facilities to serve our Catholic school families well for many decades yet to come,” Buller said.
Bishop Glen John Provost of the Lake Charles Diocese said in a statement that the selection of architects is “a positive step in the right direction” seven months after Laura’s landfall.
“We are making real progress to return our people to the celebration of Mass and the sacraments and our students to a permanent learning environment that benefits their formation and development,” Provost said.
Provost in early March accepted a recommendation by the Diocese Board of Pastors to move St. Louis High School from Bank Street to MorganField Development. Residents who live near the Bank Street campus, which suffered major damage from Hurricane Laura, opposed the move and led a campaign to rebuild the school at its existing location.
Architects will meet with stakeholders to start the design work on these facilities. According to FEMA’s Damage Inventory, the projects are estimated to cost $110 million.
Michael Raia, design consultant with Studio io in Austin, Texas, will “incorporate liturgical catechesis in the design” of all the new structures, Diocese officials said.
FEMA officials wrapped up the site visit to the St. Louis Cathlolic High School’s Bank Street location, Diocese officials said. The agency found the Diocese’s damage report to be in “alignment with its onsite assessment,” according to a news release.
The Diocese reported more than 500 hurricane-damaged structures on nearly 70 diocesan properties.
