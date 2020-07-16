Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones said candidate qualifying for the Nov. 3 election will take place at the Clerk of Court office Wednesday-Friday, July 22-24.

"This year due to the COVID-19 situation and the large number of candidates expected to qualify, we are asking all candidates to call our office to make an appointment," Jones said. "We need to limit the number of candidates in the office at one time. This is not mandatory, but requested."

He said candidates without an appointment will be allowed to qualify, but wait times may be increased as candidates with appointments will be given priority.

Qualifying will be 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day.

Jones also asks candidates to call ahead or visit www.calclerkofcourt.com to find out the qualifying fees for the particular office sought. Personal checks or campaign checks are not accepted. Payments must be cash, U.S. postal money order, or a bank certified check. Candidates must present a driver's license or other accepted form of identification.

For questions, call the Clerk of Court Election Department at 437-3558, ext. 123 or ext. 144.

The Clerk of Court office is located on the second floor of the historic Calcasieu Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Room 5.

