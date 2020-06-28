An attempt to rezone 180 acres of property in north Lake Charles to an industrial classification won’t be considered by the City Council because the applicant withdrew it, according to city officials.

The proposed rezoning of property that expands between North Enterprise Boulevard and the south loop of the Calcasieu River drew strong support and opposition. The land is currently zoned light industrial and mixed use.

Back on March 9, the city’s Planning and Zoning Board voted 3-1 to reject the rezoning after nearly four hours of discussion. One board member abstained. The City Council was supposed to consider the item on April 1, but that meeting was postponed because of safety concerns related to COVID-19.

The Enterprise Boulevard Coalition requested the rezoning, calling it a benefit to existing businesses in the area and a way to promote economic growth. Potential uses of the rezoning included recycling, scrap yards and marine construction.

The coalition is made up of property owners in that site, such as Louisiana Scrap Metal, Grey Rock Fuels, Grey Rock Resources, Friend Ships, EMR Recycling, L&M Traffic, Carboline, Louisiana Concrete, N&T Rentals and MM Electric, along with the African/American Chamber of Commerce.

North Lake Charles residents who opposed the rezoning said it would add to the existing pollution in the area. They also said it would hurt surrounding residential neighborhoods.

Hunter Lundy, the attorney for the group of applicants, could not be reached for comment on Friday.

