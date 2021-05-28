Anglers to vie for $10,000 in cash prizes at trout shootout

The Salty Catch Trout Shootout is not only back, it’s also bigger and better. When it kicks off at the LC Civic Center Amphitheatre Grounds on Saturday, June 5, it will offer more than the lure of fishing for over $10,000 in cash prizes. It’s a full-blown festival for the whole family, from anglers to landlubbers.
The festival begins at 10 a.m. Arrive at 9 a.m. to register for The Southwest Louisiana Cornhole Association Tournament. Registration is $50 for two-person teams. Bags fly at 10 a.m.
Expect other games, local vendors, fish weigh-ins, food and drinks.
First place trout wins $1,000. Beat John Solari’s 2020 trout winning weight of 8.46 pounds and win $500. Registration is $50 for adults and $20 for youth. Awards will go to top angler, top guide, youth angler, lady angler and more.
Season 16 competitor and season 17 American Idol Winner Laine Hardy will take the stage at 3 p.m. General Shootout tournament participants do not have to purchase a separate admission ticket. For others, admission is $20.
VIP Access is $150. This includes a private acoustic session and group photo with Hardy, front-of-stage access for the concert, meal ticket, which includes seafood from the Seafood Market and Promotion Board and free Hook and Barrel digital subscription.
Laine Hardy is the Outdoor Ambassador for the State of Louisiana, according to event organizer Crystal LaFosse. He is a country singer, songwriter and guitarist.
Proceeds from the concert will go to Cajun Navy Ground Force to help those affected by recent flooding in Lake Charles.
To register or find out more, go to saltycatch.com or call/text (337) 802-5525.