American Legion Post 19 celebrates centennial

JENNINGS — The James O. Hall American Legion Post 19 is turning 100 this year.
Members will celebrate the centennial milestone while reflecting on the past and looking to the future during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday at Founder's Park on Main Street.
"This will be a chance for us to talk about the history of the post, but it will also be an opportunity to recruit new members," Post historian and past commander Glenn McFarlain said.
The post is open to any veteran who served from Dec. 7, 1941, to the present day and spent at least one day on active duty.
During the ceremony, the group will honor its 42 founding members with a tolling of the bell and recognize their family members. Past Boys and Girls State representatives have also been invited to speak on the impact the program had on their lives. Visiting commanders from other posts will also be recognized.
The post has 113 active members. At its height, the post had 215 members in 1954, according to its membership records.
The American Legion National Headquarters said the official founding date for James O. Hall Post 19 was Oct. 10, 1919. The charter was not signed until Dec. 10, 1921, McFarlain said.
"On Sept. 24, 1919, 42 World War I veterans from Jeff Davis Parish met and signed and submitted an application for the post to the American Legion National Headquarters," he said. "It was approved in October."
The group named the post after Captain James O. Hall, who had been a member of the First Separate Troop, Louisiana Cavalry, from Jennings, a National Guard unit where he attained the rank of sergeant.
"James O. Hall was an outstanding athlete at Jennings High School and a four-year letterman at LSU," McFarlain said. "After he graduated with a bachelor's of arts degree from LSU in 1913, he worked with his father at the Jennings Post Office before going to Puerto Rico where he worked as a teacher and with the revenue department. He returned to the United States in 1916 and taught at Lake Charles High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1917."
Following 12 weeks of Officer Training Camp at Fort Logan H. Roots, he was assigned to Fort Pike, Ark., where he was promoted to captain and sent to Fort Meade, Md., where he was assigned as training officer with the 71st Infantry Regiment. He was stricken with influenza and died Oct. 2, 1918. He is buried in Greenwood Cemetery in Jennings.
Since it's creation, McFarlain said the organization has been an advocate for veterans and their families as well as the community.
Throughout the years, the post has been a supporter of Boys and Girls State and presents the American Legion awards annually to area high school seniors. It also presents the annual firefighter and law enforcement officers of the year awards and co-sponsors the citizen of the year with the Kiwanis Club.
It sponsored American Legion Baseball from 1948-2009.
In 1952, the post took over Jennings American Legion Hospital, which continues to provide medical services to the community and surrounding area. The hospital is the only American Legion hospital in the country that is owned and operated by an American Legion post.
In 2004, the post formed an Honor Guard to render military honors to local deceased veterans. Since its inception, the Honor Guard has performed more than 650 military protocols, including funeral services.