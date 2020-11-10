OBERLIN — Allen Parish school employees will receive an extra paycheck in December.
The School Board unanimously voted Monday to use more than $1.6 million in sales tax revenues and gaming compact funds from the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana to fund salary supplements for its 652 employees.
The distribution will include more than $989,000 in gaming compact revenues from the Coushata Tribe and more than $673,000 from the parish’s Sales Tax Salary Enhancement Fund.
As approved, degreed professionals, including classroom teachers and administrators, will receive a $2,200 one-time supplement. All other employees, including support personnel, will receive $1,600.
School board members and substitutes will not receive a supplement.
The total amounts are the same as last year, according to Finance Director Tammy Ritchie.
“It is wonderful thing that we can do for our employees, especially now,” Superintendent Kent Reed said. “I think it is going to go a long way helping people out.”
Reed also thanked the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana for their continued support to make the annual employee supplements possible.
“I also want to thank this board for their efforts and contributions to this year’s annual holiday supplement,” he added. “With all that has happened this year, I know our employees will be extremely grateful.”
The supplements will be paid in the form of a 13th check to be paid in by Dec. 12.
The school district traditionally provides the annual supplement at the end of the year with funds from the gaming compact with the Coushatta Tribe and sales tax generated by a one percent sales tax approved by voters for salaries and benefits.