OBERLIN — Allen Parish schools will be challenged with a multitude of new health and safety guidelines including sanitizing when they re-open this fall.
“We are very much looking forward to being able to resume normal operations of schools on Aug. 6,”
Supervisor of Child Welfare, Attendance, Transportation and Special Services Kenney Courville said. “But we know things may be different and we are going to have to adjust and do what we can to keep our students, faculty and staff safe depending on what phase of re-opening we are in.”
As schools prepare to reopen, Courville said administrators are taking extraordinary measures to clean and manage environments for the return of students and staff.
“There are so many layers to getting our students back to school from education and transportation to sanitizing and all three layers have to be able to co-exist to get students the education they need,” he said.
The School Board has spent an estimated $25,000 on sanitation supplies. It recently purchased six portable Victory backpack sprayers and 11 handheld sprayers to help disinfect and sanitize large areas. Most of the expenses are being incurred under the Care Act.
“Hopefully with those we will be able to sanitize everything students come in contact with including buses, classrooms, restrooms, cafeterias, gyms and other areas,” Courville said.
Each school will have to be cleaned and sanitized multiple times throughout the day, he said.
“We are looking at sanitizing areas any time students are done with a particular area,” Courville said. “Like when they get off the school buses in the mornings, when they are finished with a classroom and more frequently for cafeterias and restrooms.”
Custodians are being trained this summer to properly sanitize the schools.
“It’s for the safety of our students, but also for our faculty,” he said. “It is important we provide a safe environment for our students, teachers and staff.”
Hand sanitizer will also be readily available to ensure everyone washes their hands as often as possible.
“Our goal is to have hand sanitizer in every classroom and every entrance to the school,” he said.
The School Board is also working to establish procedures for checking temperatures before allowing students on a school bus or enter into a building.