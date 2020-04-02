Meal Program Update

OBERLIN — Students in Allen Parish will soon be able to get weekly grab-and-go meals again, after the program was suspended last month due to a shortage of supplies and health concerns.

Superintendent Kent Reed said Wednesday the student meal distribution program will resume on Thursday, April 9, with meals to be distributed at all six parish high school campuses for students across the district.

"We will provide five days of breakfast and lunch, which covers all Allen Parish students," Reed said.

The meals will be prepared off-site by an outside vendor and delivered to each of the parish's six high schools for distribution, he said.

Times for meal pick-ups will be announced at a later date.

"I think it's very important to provide these meals to our students," Reed said. "It looks like the school closures could be extended longer. We don't know how long we will continue to be out, but the governor has extended the stay-at-home order until at least April 30."

Reed stressed the program is solely for the pickup of meals. Meals are not be eaten on site.

The free meal program will continue as long as there is a need, he said.

Families can drive through or walk up and pick up five days of breakfast and lunch meals for students, ages 18 and younger.

Students do not need to be present to receive the meals, but an adult must provide all student's name at the time of pick up.

Social distancing and public health guidelines will be followed. Everyone will be asked to stay in their vehicle and meals will be passed to the driver.

The district is expected to deliver more than 1,000 meals through the new distribution, Reed said.

The district suspended its student meal program at three of its local high schools on March 25 due to a shortage of supplies and health concerns for works.

