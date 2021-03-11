OBERLIN– A contingent of Allen Parish educators and other school employees have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In partnership with Access Health, the district recently set up a vaccination distribution at its school-based health clinic in Oakdale for all employees.
Superintendent Kent Reed said between 150 to 200 employees have now been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine as of this week, including 83 employees who were vaccinated through the school-based health clinic at Oakdale Middle School.
“I want to thank Access Health who worked along with our school-based health clinic in Oakdale in putting together our vaccination plan for employees,” Reed said.
The vaccines arrived last Thursday and the Moderna vaccines were issued to employees in Oakdale and Oberlin on Friday.
The rest of the district received the vaccine on Monday, including Kinder, Reeves, Elizabeth and Fairview.
“Our initial sign up had about 165 employees that wanted the vaccine, but some had options of different places to take them before this came up, so a lot of employees had already gotten their first shot,” he said.
Other employees will be vaccinated in the future, but will have to go to the schoolbased health clinic in Oakdale or other vaccine sites to get it taken care of.
“We are off and running with vaccines,” he said. “Most of our employees are scheduled to get their second dose in 28 days.”
Employees are not required to get vaccinated, but are encouraged to do so.
Reed also reported that the number of COVID cases reported among both students and faculty have settled down.
“It has calmed down and hopefully we can continue on that trend,” he said.
Schools were shutdown in Allen Parish during the early start of the pandemic, but schools have since reopened with students returning to face-to-face learning five days a week.
Roughly 300 students are continuing virtual learning for the second semester which began Jan. 15.
The last day of school has been changed to Friday, May 28 with graduations beginning May 17.