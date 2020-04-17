OBERLIN - Allen Parish School Superintendent Kent Reed said Thursday, the School Board is continuing to move forward with plans to end the school year and move education forward for the next school year.
"One thing is for sure we will not be going back to school till next year, but our supervisors and staff are meeting and making plans to move forward," Reed said.
District officials are meeting to plan graduations, remediation efforts and to assist families with meals for students during the unprecedented pandemic associated with COVID-19.
Graduation dates remain unchanged at this time, but could be pushed back until June, Reed said.
"Graduations are scheduled to begin the first week of May and we are still planning to try to have some type of graduation ceremony for our students," he said.
Graduations are tentatively set for May 11-15.
Under the state guidelines, schools are offering a pass/final option to seniors. Students in K-11 will not have the pass/final option, Reed said.
Officials are also looking to offer some type of summer school for students needing remediation.
"We want to offer remediation to those students who may have been failing to get them up to be where they need to be to get to the next grade," Reed said.
The district is also considering some type of diagnostic test to evaluate students when they return next fall to ensure students are performing at their best level without standardized testing scores, he said.
In addition, the district is partnering with Healthy School Food Collaborative to continue to assist families with emergency meals for school-aged students.
The weekly meals will be delivered free of charge directly to the homes of students who enroll in the program, Reed said. Meals will be provided April 22-June 30.
Parents or guardians can sign up for the meal delivery program on the School Board's Facebook page. Applicants must provide an email, contact phone number, a physical address and information on the number of students in the household.
The program will provide shelf-stable, easily prepared meals for students that attend schools in Allen Parish. Each student will receive seven days of breakfast and lunch and five days of snacks and dinner.