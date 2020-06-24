OBERLIN — Allen Parish school officials want to know from the public what they want next school year to look like with the impact of the coronavirus lingering.
The school district launched an online survey Monday to gather feedback from parents, guardians, teachers, administrators and other stakeholders on how it should plan for the 2020-2021 school year regarding any COVID-19 related disruptions.
"The goal of the Allen Parish School Board is a normal start to the school year," Superintendent Kent Reed said. "However, we must consider options for educating our children in the event there would be another disruption to that norm."
Those interested in sharing their opinions are asked to complete the brief online survey by 3 p.m. Monday, June 29. Surveys can be found on the Allen Parish School Board website or Facebook page, as well as individual school websites.
Response to the survey has been overwhelming, Reed said Tuesday. Less than 24 hours after posting the survey, more than 800 surveys had been returned with more than 6,000 views on a Facebook message announcing the survey, he said.
Information from the surveys will be used to help school officials make final decisions on what the new school year could look like in the fall as concerns for COVID-19 continue, he said.
Reopening schools this fall with a hybrid model would limit the number of people in a building by dividing student bodies in half providing alternate days for students in the classroom and remote learning from home. Students would be divided into Group A and Group B with families scheduled on the same rotation.
Option 1 would allow students to follow an A/B schedule with students attending virtually when not in person.
Under the option, students in Group A would attend school every Monday and Thursday with Group B attending school on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday would be a home learning day where all students would participate in education plans from home.
Option 2 would allow students in Group A to attend school Tuesday through Friday the first week, with students in Group B attending the following week. Monday would be a home learning day for all students.
Schools days would be 8 a.m.-3 p.m. under both options with attendance being tracked using Google Classroom.
"Hopefully we will never have to use either one of these schedules, but we need to have a schedule in place to start planning for next year in case we do run across this situation," Reed said.
Schools took an unprecedented turn in Mach when Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered schools across the state to close in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Online: www.allen.k12.la.us