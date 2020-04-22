OBERLIN—Schools in Allen Parish will remain empty this academic year due to concerns for the coronavirus outbreak, but educational opportunities will continue for students.
"Our education plan is now in two areas—providing educational resources for all students, which has been ongoing, and now providing opportunities for those student who are failing a particular course," Superintendent Kent Reed said providing an education update Monday during a virtual meeting with School Board members.
Reed said teachers are being asked to contact students and parents that do not have four quality points and develop a plan for that student to recover grades through Google classroom or packets to be picked up at each school campus.
Teachers will have a system in place by Monday, April 27, for each student.
Weekly work will be reviewed by teachers to make decisions on student promotions, he said. Central office staff will be putting final touches on those promotion plans for students, he said.
Schools are also working to adjust the grading policies for the school year. Grades will be calculated for grades 3-11 by adding quality points for the four grading periods and dividing by four. First and second grade students will add quality points for three nine weeks and divide by three for the final grade.
Standardized testing, school letter grades and other statewide accountability have been waived for the school year.
Seniors are still on the path to graduate.
At this time graduation dates remain unchanged, but changes could be coming in the near future, Reed said.
"We plan to conduct ceremonies to honor our graduates, but currently we are not sure when and how this will take place," he said.
Reed said he and Instructional Supervisor Clarice Papillion will soon be meeting with high school principals to discuss those plans.
Seniors and their parents have also been meeting with principals and counselors to review their academic status.
"The biggest concern is those seniors who were currently failing academic courses and need to recover grades," he said. "This work is currently being assigned with seniors also given a pass/fail option for course grades that would lower their GPA. "
The pass/fail option must be a parent request with the appropriate paperwork filled out by the parent before the grade becomes official, he said.
Supervisors and school leaders have been working from home and "on-call" as needed since schools closed March 13, he said.
The schools and school board office will be officially open from 8 a.m.-noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Monday, April 27 for school leaders and supervisors.