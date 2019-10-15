OBERLIN — Allen Parish's top educators were recognized Monday by the School Board.
"Teaching is the profession that creates all others," Superintendent Kent Reed said.
Teachers of the year are Tammy Lambright, a second grade English language art teacher at Fairview High School with 22 years of experience and Hayley Smith, an English II teacher at Kinder High School with six years of experience.
Parishwide teacher of the year finalists were Christin Duplichan and Nikki Chapman, Fairview High; Carley Allen, Kinder Elementary; Jill Rice, Kinder Middle; Kenia Bartell, Oakdale Elementary; Anna Solomon, Oakdale Middle; Robert Rollins, Oakdale High; Constance Mahaffey, Oberlin Elementary; Aerial Storer, Oberlin Middle; Anthony Soileau, Oberlin High; and Stephen Melville, Reeves High.
Each school selects a teacher to serve as their school level teacher of the year, Reed said.
Those teachers were then judged by a district selection committee through an application and interview pwrocess, he said.
"My appreciation goes to the teachers and judges for their dedication to this program which provides an opportunity to recognize our teachers' daily instructional practices in order to prepare our students to become college and career ready," Reed said.
Parish winners each receive a $100 check, a plaque and a golden apple inscribed with their names and schools.
In other matters, Reed said teachers received their demand and performance pay supplement aligning with the salary schedule as required by law. The checks, which were issued Friday, range from $200 to $600, he said.
The Finance Committee will also receive updated figures at the next two finance meetings to decide what kind of resolution can be made for a supplement from the revenue provided by the Coushatta council and sales tax revenue. A final resolution is expected to be adopted in November with checks to be issued in December.
The board also:
l Accepted the base bid plus alternate 1 for $3.7 million from M.D. Descant for the Kinder Elementary and Kinder Middle schools improvement projects.
l Accepted the base bid plus alternate 1 for $4.2 million from E.L. Habetz Builders, Inc. for the Kinder High School improvement project.
l Declared at the Reeves High School principal house and property, located across the street from the school, as surplus and authorized the superintendent to advertise for bids. The house has been vacant for several years.
l Approved a Joint Service Agreement with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Tax Assessor and Police Jury to split the cost to obtain updated aerial imagery of the parish. The cost will be $80,000 split four ways. The last aerial imagery update was 1993.