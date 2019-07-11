With the threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall that may impact areas of the parish, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office and surrounding police agencies reminds motorists to take extra precautions should traveling be necessary.
During unfavorable weather conditions, motorists should adhere to the following safety tips:
• Do not drive unless you must.
• Avoid driving into standing or running water.
• Avoid driving while distracted.
• Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.
• Always allow for extra driving time.
• Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.
• Have your headlights on when using windshield wipers.
• Never drive through areas with downed power lines or utility poles.