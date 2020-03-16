Meals to go graphic

The Allen Parish school system has issued a plan to provide meals to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

Superintendent Kent Reed announced Monday that free hot meals will be available to students beginning Thursday.

Hot meals will be available 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays at Kinder, Oberlin and Oakdale high schools for students 18 or younger.

Grab and go meals will also be available for Reeves students at Kinder High School; Fairview students at Oberlin High School and Elizabeth students at Oakdale High School.

Weekend breakfast will be available for pick up with lunches on Friday.

“It is every important that we provide for our students,” Superintendent Kent Reed said.

The meals will be prepared by cafeteria workers at the schools.

Officials will monitor daily participation in the program to determine duration of the meals during the extended break.

