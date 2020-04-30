OBERLIN — The Allen Parish School Board on Wednesday announced new dates for high school graduation ceremonies that were forced to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We kept the May dates as long as possible, but now we know there is no way those dates will work," Superintendent Kent Reed said. "Hopefully the new dates will work for all our seniors because they deserve to be recognized.
"Despite these unusual circumstances, we want to acknowledge their efforts and accomplishments," he continued. "Each student deserves recognition in a graduation ceremony."
Graduations dates were revised Monday after Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 15.
The new schedule for graduations are as follows:
Monday, June 15 — Elizabeth High School.
Tuesday, June 16 — Fairview and Oberlin high schools.
Thursday, June 18 — Kinder and Oakdale high schools.
Monday, June 22 — Reeves High School.
If for some reason graduations cannot be held in June, alternative dates are set for July 6-10.
All ceremonies will be held at each school, he said.
On Wednesday, Allen Parish schools resumed their home meal delivery program through a partnership with Healthy School Food Collaborative.
Nearly 1,200 families have completed applications to receive food assistance with more than 2,400 free meals expected to be delivered to students' homes throughout the parish, Reed said.
Deliveries, which include two sets of meals to cover five days and two sets of meals for seven days, will continue through June 30. Meals include shelf-stable food items for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.
"Hopefully these meals will help parents who may be struggling to feed their children," Reed said.
Academically, schools are working on meeting promotion and course credit guidance for students in grades K-11.
"Our teachers have been posting weekly assignments on Monday on Google classroom and through educational handouts for those students without the internet," Reed said.
Teachers are also conducting weekly virtual faculty meetings and have set up virtual office hours to assist parents and students with assignments, as well as online grade and credit recovery. Teachers are also contacting individual students on Fridays to review and follow-up on weekly assignments.
Schools and the School Board Central Office are open 8 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to assist students and parents. Those needing assistance should contact their individual school and set up an appointment.