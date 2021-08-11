Allen Parish revises its back-to-school plans

OBERLIN — With the start of school on Thursday, the Allen Parish School Board gave its final approval Monday to its revised return to school plan on how schools will handle COVID-19 amid a resurgence in infections.
The School Board voted unanimously to adopt the plan, which requires masks indoors for all adults and students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Visitors will also be required to wear masks and maintain a 6 foot distance from others.
“As we prepare for the start of the new school year, we must make some important decisions and consider a variety of scenarios,” Superintendent Kent Reed said, stressing that the board strongly encourages face-to-face instruction for all students.
The decision to endorse the plan came despite a plea from some parents to make masks optional for students.
“Masks are not required when outside for any classes, recess, eating lunch, athletic activity, identification or speaking,” Reed said. “We will use a large dose of common sense while enforcing this mandate.”
The plan directs how schools will work to keep students and staff as safe amid COVID concerns by following social distancing, sanitizing practices and setting guidelines for students or employees who may be exposed to the virus.
Under the plan, students must social distance 3 feet instead of 6 feet. Teachers must maintain 6 feet of social distance.
All students must wear a face covering indoors unless there are medical restrictions supported by a valid medical waiver signed by a physician. Masks will also be required on all school buses.
School buses will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity. Buses will be sanitized after completing bus routes.
The plan also addresses other sanitation needs, including cleaning of shared materials such as computers after each use. School facilities, including restrooms, will be cleaned and sanitized twice each day.
Students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles from home. Refillable bottle stations will be available at each school.
Cafeterias will be operating at 100 percent capacity. All meals will be provided free to students.
Students who do not feel well when arriving at school or become sick while at school will be moved to a safe isolation room while they wait to be picked up by a parent or guardian.
“We understand that while school is in session, we will be confronted with the COVID virus,” Reed said. “Employees and students who go home with COVID must stay home for 10 days and be symptom free for 24 hours in order to return to school.”
Those who have been in close contact to someone who has COVID are encouraged to be tested. If the test is negative, they should be tested again after 5 days of exposure. If the test is again negative, they may return to school after 7 days.
If no test is done after 5 days, the student may return after 11 days of exposure and wear a mask and social distance until day 14.
Employees or students can also choose to stay out of school for 14 days.
Close contacts who are fully vaccinated are asked to get tested on day 1. They will need to monitor symptoms, but do not need to quarantine.
Close contact is anyone who is within 6 feet of a person who has COVID for 15 minutes within a 24 hour period or has had direct physical contact with an infected person.
If both the contagious case and the close contact were engaged in consistent and correct use of a well-fitting face mask and were within 3 to 6 feet of each other, then close contacts do not need to be quarantined.
Field trips, travel to conferences and workshops will be discontinued until further notice, unless pre-approved by the School Board and superintendent.
A copy of the plan, a mask accommodation request form and virtual school application can be found on the Allen Parish School Board website and Facebook page