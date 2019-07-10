OBERLIN - Allen Parish has opened sand bag locations at the following sites for residents prone to flooding.
Sandbagging stations are available to the public at the following locations:
Ward 1 Parish Barn, 1217 Cottongin Road, Oberlin.
Ward 2 Parish Barn, 203 S. 10th Street, Kinder.
Ward 2 Solid Waste Site, corner of Kinder Cemetery Road and Old Pump Road.
Ward 3 Parish Barn, 108 S. Lyles Street, Reeves.
Ward 4 Parish Barn, 110 Carol Hill Road, Elizabeth.
Ward 5 Parish Barn, 518 Hwy 1152, Oakdale.
The sand bag locations will be open from 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. All sites will be closed Sunday.
Ward 2 Barn location will be closed Saturday. Ward 2 Solid Waste Site will be open Saturday.
Operations continue 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.
Sheriff Doug Hebert III is asking residents to prepare for any situation they may encounter.