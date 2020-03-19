Allen Parish officials working on school plans

OBERLIN - Allen Parish school officials are working to effectively close schools, address parents concerns and move schools forward as the coronavirus crisis wreaks havoc on the school year.
During a special meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Kent Reed updated School Board members on
steps taken to close schools, provide for students during the closure and to the reopen schools.
“We were advised to try to be swift in getting things closed and then as we start closer to starting back up again, things will pick back up, but I don’t think that having a bunch of people in schools right now is a smart idea,” Reed said. “As we get toward the end, maybe it will change.”
Before schools reopen, Reed said he would like to see the janitorial staff to do a major cleaning of all schools. He would also like to see a teacher work day to allow employees to plan and get organized before students return.
All school campuses will be closely monitored by administrators during the closure. Supervisors and 12-month school leaders will also be on call as needed.
School Board Finance Director Tammy Ritchie said payroll will be issued as normal with direct deposits made as normal. Checks will be mailed to those personnel who do not have direct deposit.
Among the biggest task for the school district has been planning how to provide meals to students.
Beginning today, the school district will provide 600 free hot grab and go meals on a first-come, first-serve basis to students ages 18 and younger from drive-thru locations at Kinder, Oberlin and Oakdale high school. The meals will be provided 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays.
Meals will also be available for Reeves students at Kinder High School; Fairview students at Oberlin High School and Elizabeth students at Oakdale High School.
Grab and go breakfasts will be available for pick up with lunches on Friday.
The meals will be prepared by cafeteria staff who will receive a salary supplement. Cafeteria managers and administrators will also rotate at the sites.
“Our plan for food is to serve 200 plates at each site, so we are going to prepare 600 plates,” Reed said. ”If we can get rid of every plate tomorrow that will be awesome.”
The numbers may be adjusted later depending on participation.
The school district will be reimbursed for the meals.
Children do not have to be present with a caregiver to receive a meal.
Educational resources for continuous learning are being provided by grade level on the school district’s website at allen.k12.la.us. Arrangements are also being made to supple resource and learning materials.
“None of this is mandatory so it’s not being graded,” Reed said. “It is supplemental and a lot of parents are taking advantage of it because they have a lot on their hands cause they have to work and now have to educate and feed (their children), so they have a lot on their plate.”
Distance learning was not an option since 30 percent of the students do not have access to the internet.
In other matters, Reed said the district will keep its school calendar without any changes with spring break ending April 20. Graduations will also continue as planned.
“In my personal opinion I think every senior deserves to be recognized in a graduation ceremony,” he said.
All high school sports, including practices, have been suspended until further notice by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. All other school activities have also been cancelled.
The governor has also passed an executive order allowing the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education make the following changes:
- School performance scores, district performance scores and early childhood performance profiles for the 2019-2020 school year will not be produced due to the 18-plus consecutive days of school closure.
- Diploma requirements for graduating seniors including minimum instructional minutes for course credit, IBC’s and financial aid applications have been waived.
- Teacher evaluations can be completed with no further action other than recording in the appropriate data system.
Governor John Bel Edwards has also waived the LEAP statewide testing, pupil progression, school and district accountability systems, minimum number of days as teacher must work in a school year and compulsory attendance laws for students.
The BESE president and acting state superintendent are seeking a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education regarding 2019-2020 assessment and accountability requirements.