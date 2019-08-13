OBERLIN — Enrollment is up slightly in Allen Parish schools according to Superintendent Kent Reed.
In addressing the School Board on Monday, Reed said overall parish enrollment increased by 52 students with a total enrollment of 4,266 for the start of the 2019-2020 school year, compared to 4,214 who were enrolled last school year.
The first day of school was Friday.
Official enrollment counts will be reported to the state Oct. 1 with funding distributed to the parish based on student population.
Enrollment numbers for individual schools showed an increase in enrollment at 8 of the 11 parish schools as of Monday, Reed said.
Oakdale Middle and Oakdale Elementary schools had the largest increase with 26 new students at both schools for a total growth of 62 students.
Oberlin Elementary reported 15 new students.
Elizabeth High and Kinder High schools each gained 11 students.
Oakdale High increased by 10 students and Oberlin High had 9 more students. Kinder Elementary saw an increase of 8 students.
Kinder Middle School had the biggest drop of 38 students, followed by Fairview High which had a decrease of 21 students. He noted that Kinder Middle sent a large eighth grade to the high school and took in a small fifth grade.
Reeves High School, which is a pre-kindergarten to 12th grade school, reported a decline of 5 students. However, Reed said the elementary school added about 20 new students while the high school numbers were lower.
Reed also reported a smooth start to the new school year.
"Principals did an excellent job in preparing over the summer, as reflected by an excellent first day," he said. "I want to thank all Allen Parish school employees for their hard work in allowing a smooth start to the school year."
The highlight of the first day was the reopening of Oakdale Elementary School following a devastating fire in May 2017 which destroyed 80 percent of the school.
"After a little more than two years, Oakdale Elementary School opened its doors last Friday and welcomed home second, third and fourth grade students," Reed said. "The overall climate and excitement was overwhelming."
In addition, Reed announced that teacher VAM (Value-Added Model) scores were released Friday for teachers in grades 4-10 in math, English Language Arts and Social Studies. The scores are based on student expected growth targets.
"We're pleased to announce that 16 teachers in our district were rated highly effective," he said. "That's the highest number that we've had since VAM scores started being recorded in 2012."
Fifty-one percent of the teachers received ratings of effective proficient or highly effective, he said.