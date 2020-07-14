OBERLIN — The Allen Parish School Board delayed the start of school until Aug. 10.
“We have decided to postpone students reporting until Monday, Aug. 10, to give our schools a little extra time to prepare for such an unusual opening of school,” Superintendent Kent Reed said at Monday’s School Board meeting.
New teacher orientation will be on Aug. 3 with all teachers beginning a four-day in-service on Aug. 4.
“Our office staff is working diligently to prepare for school opening while information and updates change daily,” Reed said. “This has been a very difficult process, but we will continue to work through these difficult times and prepare for the opening of our schools.”
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to meet today to finalize guidelines for the reopening of schools, he said.
“We have plans in place and will be using this information to finalize our district plan for re-opening schools,” he said. “We hope to roll out our final plan to the public this Friday, July 17.
“We know our plan is not perfect and changes will probably be made between now and the start of school because of the unusual times we are facing.”
Supervisor of Curriculum and Instructional Support Ladeshia George gave an overview of what the new school year could look like.
“As we prepare for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, we must make some important decisions and consider a variety of scenarios,” George said.
Plans for the new school year will focus on the health and safety of students and staff and the need to continue to address and close the gap in learning that occurred as a result of the interrupted school year which occurred when schools closed in March. The social and emotional needs of students and staff will also be met, she said.
“We are preparing for a safe face-to-face return of all students to school on Aug. 10,” she said. “But we are also prepared to offer a home learning option for all grade levels.”
The at home option will be 100 percent online instruction using Chromebooks which will be issued to all students and utilizing teachers for all instruction.
“This will allow for a seamless transition for students to return to school with no interruption to learning or grading requirements,” she said.
Students not enrolled in the home learning option will attend school physically based on the state’s current re-opening phase. Under the current Phase 2 plan or the next Phase 3 step, students not enrolled in the home learning option could attend school in-person five days a week.
If the number of COVID-19 cases pushes the state back to Phase 1 students would attend school on alternating days with all students attending virtual classes when not at school.
All options will allow students to enroll in schools and take courses in-person or online, George said.
Students opting for at home learning will be have opportunities to engage virtually via Google classroom with teacher and peers.
Students in both programs will be issued Chromebooks and be enrolled in Google Classroom. Attendance and grades will be assessed.
Meals, electronic take home device and hot spot internet access will also be provided at schools for those students choosing to learn from home.
Reed is encouraging parents to consider sending their students, especially younger students, to school. Some skills including phonics and foundational reading skills that are necessary for younger students will be more difficult to provide through at home learning, he said.
“Some parents have safety concerns,” Reed said. “I will promise you we will do everything in our power to make our schools clean and safety guidelines will be in effect throughout the school day for all students.”
Parents will have until the end of August to decide on the at-home learning option. At the end of August parents will have to make a long-term decision until at least the end of the first nine weeks and then from the end of the first nine weeks to the end of the midterm if they want their child educated at home or at school.
Parents with questions should contact their child’s school or the Allen Parish School Board at 639-4311.