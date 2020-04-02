Allen Parish crash claims life of St. Amant man

Fatal crash - graphic
American Press

Reeves, LA. – On April 2, 2020, at approximately 12:22 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 113 about 4 miles north of US Hwy 190 in Allen Parish. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Brendan Lee Pecanty of St. Amant.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Pecanty was traveling south on LA Hwy 113. For reasons still under investigations, the Chevrolet crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the roadway, and struck the embankment of a creek.

Pecanty suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation. 

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop D has investigated 7 fatal crashes resulting in 7 deaths in 2020. 

